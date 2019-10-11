Chicago man accused of tossing gun before officer struck by squad car during police chase

Daniel Dunbar, 32, of Lawndale, is charged with a felony count of illegal gun possession, Chicago police said.
He was ordered held without bail by Cook County Judge David Navarro, according to court records.
Police were monitoring a "gang funeral" about 1:10 p.m. near the 1800 block of South Drake when they allegedly saw someone toss a gun out of a car, police said in a news conference Thursday.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, police said. One of the officers left his squad car and tried to find the car on foot, but was struck by another officer's squad car in an alley in the 1800 block of South Drake.
The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The ambulance transporting the officer received a police escort.
CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer suffered two broken ribs and a fractured orbital bone. He is expected to be OK.
He has served on the force for about four and a half years, police said.
Two suspects were arrested at the scene.
Police said Friday morning that Dunbar was charged with throwing a gun out the window, and that the second suspect was released without charging.
Dunbar is due to appear in court again Oct. 17.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
WLS contributed to this article.