Chicago man ID'd as suspect after armed carjacking leads to police chase, fatal shootout on I-65 in Indiana

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana State trooper has been shot and a suspect is dead after a shootout on Interstate 65 Friday night.

Caine Van Pelt of Chicago, 23, has been identified as the suspect who was killed, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The incident started with an armed robbery and carjacking at a Pilot Truck Stop at exit 201 in Remington, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

The victim reported that a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at his head while taking possession of a black Mitsubishi, police say.

The robbery then led to a police chase on I-65, which was partially shut down for the investigation.

A DeMotte police officer said law enforcement officials located the stolen vehicle traveling north near I-65, but he was unable to complete a traffic stop due to issues with his emergency lights.

Two state troopers were in the area and assisted in attempting to make a traffic stop when Pelt allegedly fled in the stolen vehicle.

During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle got a flat tire, forcing the driver to slow down. As the vehicle slowed, the driver exited the vehicle and immediately began to fire a weapon at troopers, striking one of them, police said.

Pelt and troopers continued to exchange gunfire when one of the trooper's rounds struck the suspect, according to police.

The second trooper first tried to administer aid to Pelt but was unsuccessful, he then focused his efforts on the injured officer, police said.

The trooper was hit in the leg and transported to a hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pelt was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner.
