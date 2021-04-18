carjacking

Chicago man gets 17 years in prison for 2018 carjacking outside Oak Brook Mall

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakbrook Center Mall carjacking suspect sought by police

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A 29-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for hijacking a woman's car as she sat in the parking lot of a suburban shopping mall before work, prosecutors said.

Darnell Anderson was sentenced Friday for the March 2018 carjacking at Oak Brook Mall, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. Anderson pleaded guilty in February to aggravated vehicular hijacking. He must serve half his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Authorities said a 67-year-old woman was in her Honda Civic before going to work at the mall when Anderson blocked her in a parking spot with a Toyota Camry he had been driving. Anderson then opened the driver's side door, showed a gun and demanded the woman get out of the car. When she ran away, Anderson caught up with her and took her purse, prosecutors said. The woman was not injured.

The Toyota Camry that Anderson had been driving was involved in a high-speed chase and crash later the same day, and the people involved told authorities they had bought the car from Anderson, prosecutors said. Authorities said they later found keys to the Honda during a search of Anderson's home.

Chopper 7HD flew over the crash near the Ashland Ave. exit on the Eisenhower expressway.



Berlin said Judge Jeffrey McKay's 17-year sentence sends the message to would-be carjackers that they face "a significant prison sentence" if convicted.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodchicagooak brookpolice chasearreststolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
4 arrested after high speed chase, crash
CARJACKING
Woman and daughter, 2, carjacked in Wicker Park: CPD
Manhunt after cop shot, woman killed ends with arrest
Chicago carjackings down 86% since January, CPD data shows
Woman carjacked outside South Loop Target
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
3 dead, 2 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
13 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Student killed at TN school fought with girlfriend before deadly police shooting, girl's mom says
Show More
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Our Chicago: Protecting the environment and addressing climate change
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News