Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered by organizers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Monday.
Runners registered for the October 11 race will have the option to receive a refund for their race entry or defer their place and entry fee to a future marathon in 2021, 2022, or 2023, organizers said in a press release.
"The Chicago Marathon is our city's beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Like all Chicagoans, I'm personally disappointed that this year's event won't take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race.
Race organizers said they decided along with the city to cancel all race weekend festivities "out of concern for the safety of event participants, volunteers, event staff and spectators."
"Hope drives us as runners and as humans. My hope was to see everyone on the start line on Sunday, October 11, but our highest priority has always been the safety of our participants and our volunteers," said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. "We understand the disappointment, but when we return to the streets of Chicago, it will be a celebratory moment and an uncompromising statement about the collective spirit of who we are as a running community: we are powerful, we are persistent, and we will reach the finish line again."
Race organizers said they expect the refund process to take several weeks or months "due to the complexities of cancelling the event and the anticipated quantity of refunds." Participants will be notified via email when the refund process has started.
Marathon organizers said they're working on a "virtual experience" to recognize this year's runners and will more information at a later date.
For more information on 2020 Chicago Marathon refunds and answers to frequently asked questions, visit chicagomarathon.com.
Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered by organizers
CHICAGO MARATHON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News