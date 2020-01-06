Chicago marijuana dispensary in Logan Square burglarized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago dispensary licensed to sell recreational marijuana was burglarized Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said.
The burglary was reported at about 8:03 a.m. at a dispensary in the 2800-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said. Further details on the burglary were not immediately available.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on January 1. In the first two days of sales, nearly $5.5 million worth of marijuana was sold across the state.
