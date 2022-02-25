coronavirus chicago

Chicago businesses prepare to lift mask mandate, vaccine requirement

By
CDC to issue new mask guidance with ccity, state set to drop mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is just days away from lifting its mask mandate and many businesses are getting ready.

Many of those who exercise at Phenomenal Fitness in the South Loop look forward to finally being able to work out without a mask starting Monday.

"It's a game changer and it's welcome," said Anthony "Sean" Armstead, co-owner of Phenomenal Fitness.

Armstead said his facility will be mask optional, while keeping cleaning and safety protocols in place.

"Since the vast majority of client population are fully vaccinated and boosted, I feel it will be an enhancer for us," he said.

Gov. JB Pritzker set Feb. 28 as the scheduled target date for lifting the state's mask requirement. Trainer Cameron Johnson is delighted to be able to unmask inside.

"It's going to be better for sure," he said.

The city is also lifting its proof of vaccination requirement on Monday. Momentum Coffee will follow the city and state guidelines and not require masks or proof of vaccination.

"The additional requirement that was intended to make it difficult for the unvaccinated really made it a difficult period," said co-founder Nikki Bravo.

Still, Chicagoan Emanuel Sims said he will stay masked up for now.

"I'm a cautious person, too. So I think I will continue to wear it," he said.

Not everyone is tossing their requirements just yet. Broadway in Chicago and the League of Chicago Theaters announced plans to continue with masking and vaccination requirements for audiences.

The state's planned rollback also doesn't apply to some schools and masks will still be required in healthcare settings, long term care settings, on public transportation and in other places like prisons. Chicago Public Schools confirmed Friday afternoon they will also still require masks.
