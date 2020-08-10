Chicago looting: Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells looters 'we will find you,' but won't bring in National Guard

Access to the downtown area will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and 13 police officers were injured when several crowds began looting businesses and destroying property along Michigan Avenue and the Near North Side overnight, Chicago police said.

More 100 people were arrested, according to law enforcement. Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.

Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight, with property damage reported along Michigan Avenue and in the Loop and Gold Coast areas.



CPD superintendent David Brown said Monday more than 400 officers were deployed to the downtown area after officers were notified of social media posts encouraging people to go to the Loop and loot businesses.

"Criminals took to the streets with the confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions," Brown said.

The social media posts started in reaction to a police-involved shooting in Englewood Sunday evening, Brown said.

As a result, a curfew will take effect Monday night. Access to the downtown area will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., city officials said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that Chicago police will work with other city agencies to enforce the curfew and make sure looting doesn't extend to other neighborhoods.

"To our residents, I want to make sure we're doing everything we can to restore your homes and businesses," Lightfoot said. "And to those who engage in that criminal behavior, let's be clear, we are coming for you."

Witnesses described the vandalism as a "coordinated effort" with multiple cars dropping off groups of people, who then smash-and-grab merchandise in the store, and take off running in opposite directions before police could respond.

Two people were also shot in separate instances in the midst of the looting, police said.

A security guard was wounded in a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A second man was shot around 2 a.m. near Madison Street and Wabash Avenue, fire officials said. He was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

Gunshots were heard by ABC7's Jessica D'Onofrio live on air near State and Lake early Monday morning as police responded to widespread looting and property damage.

Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.

According to police, officers were arresting a suspected looter when a vehicle traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue stopped at Lake Street and fired "several rounds" at the officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.



Police did return fire but it's unclear if anyone from the vehicle was hit, CPD spokesperson Tom Aherney confirmed in a tweet.

COPA is investigating the shooting.

Another group of looters vandalized the Apple Store in Lincoln Park on the city's Norht Side, police said.

Looters were able to knock down the glass door to the storefront located at Halsted Street and Clybourn Avenue and get inside, police said.

It was unclear what merchandise the looters were able to make it out with, police said.

Police said they believe the vandalism at the Apple Store was coordinated at the same time as the vandalism at a nearby Best Buy and in the downtown area.

Several South Loop businesses also sustained damage amid the unrest.

The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown for several hours, but started to resume service just before 8:00 a.m.



Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.

RELATED: Bridges lowered, CTA services resume downtown after city officials limit access to Loop

City officials temporarily raised all downtown bridges and closed highway exits to the Loop while police worked to assess the damage.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
