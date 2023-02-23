In a new fundraising email, Lightfoot's campaign said: "Recent polls are showing that this race is incredibly close...Right now, we're in the fight of our lives..."

Chicago mayoral election: Some candidates dismiss Lightfoot's assertion race is down to her, Vallas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for mayor is heading into the homestretch with the candidates crisscrossing the city, doing all they can to get their message out.

Several mayoral contenders are sensing that incumbent Lori Lightfoot could be primed for an Election Day surprise.

Six days left in the campaign means the days are getting longer and busier for the candidates who are looking for every last minute vote possible. They are also hoping those efforts help them finish in the top two spots on Election Night.

Brandon Johnson was pressing the flesh at a diner in North Austin.

"So we're all over the city," Johnson said. "So we're visiting churches. Senior homes. We're walking the blocks of economic corridors down the city of Chicago."

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is also making numerous campaign stops, taking issue with recent comments from Mayor Lori Lightfoot who asserted that it's down to a two-way race between her and Paul Vallas.

"I think the mayor likes to construe things to put herself as a contender," Garcia said. "I think she has serious problems. She's not had a good week, a good week and a half as a matter of fact. She's trying to hang on for dear life."

Sophia King was shaking hands at Manny's Deli, while shaking her head at Lightfoot's assessment of the race.

"She's not living in reality," King said. "There's no way, I think, she's correct on that."

In a new fundraising email, Lightfoot's campaign said: "Recent polls are showing that this race is incredibly close...Right now, we're in the fight of our lives..."

Lightfoot also launched a new digital ad attacking Vallas. Vallas in turn launched a new website to put the focus back on crime, asking people to share their own crime story.

Willie Wilson was endorsed by dozens of Black pastors Wednesday in the West Side church that was the headquarter church for Martin Luther King for a year during the 1960s.

Wilson said he's ready to send Mayor Lightfoot packing, all the way home to Ohio.

"When I get to be mayor of Chicago here, this town, i'm going to assign police cars and helicopters to escort her to the line of Ohio," Wilson said.

Mayor Lightfoot did not have any public events Wednesday, but has expressed confidence that she will make the runoff. Voters will have their say next Tuesday.