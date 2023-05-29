Chicago shootings: 43 shot, 9 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- Memorial Day weekend violence has left nine people dead and 34 others wounded, Chicago police said.

Police said three people were shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 9100-block of South Harper Avenue when someone drove up and fired at around 1:45 a.m.

A 59-year-old man, 57-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old man were all hit and transported to local hospitals.

The violence happening despite Mayor Brandon Johnson's new safety plan, to increase police on the streets and include community groups to help curb violence in the city.

Over the weekend, 35-year-old William Hair's family spoke to ABC 7 about what happened to their loved one early Saturday morning in Lakeview.

"He was there with his best friend. They pulled up, didn't have a chance to do anything. His best friend, thank God, was with him, and valiantly tried to save his life, and performed CPR, helped him breathe. My son fought for his life, but he was gone," Bill said.

Hair was one of five people shot over the past four days in Lakeview, police are saying they plan to increase patrols in that area.

Meanwhile in Englewood, Mayor Johnson joined community members in a game of cards at an event aimed to bring families together to prevent gun violence.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a West Garfield Park shooting early Sunday, police said. The 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car in the 4100-block of West Taylor Street around 2:09 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was in critical condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the side. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Over an hour earlier, three men were shot on Chicago's North Side, CPD said. The men were walking on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Barry Avenue in the city's Lakeview neighborhood at about 12:50 a.m. when shots were fired, Chicago police said. The three were outside the Mariano's at Broadway and Barry when the shooting took place, according to CPD. Chicago fire crews took one of the men to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. A 22-year-old man also was taken to Masonic in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 32-year-old taken to Masonic was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. No one was in custody later Sunday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Minutes earlier, a man was fatally shot in Washington Heights early Sunday, police said. The man, 20, was in the 1000-block of West 105th Street at about 12:30 a.m. when two men approached and at least one of them fired shots, according to Chicago police. The victim was struck in the head and legs, and he was pronounced dead on scene. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Another man has died after being shot in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said. The man, 26, was leaving a gas station in the 500-block of East 67th Street around 10:55 p.m. when someone in a white SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Just under an hour earlier, a 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound during a shooting in Englewood. Just before 10 p.m., the teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7000-block of South Ada Street when the shots were fired, Chicago police said. She suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was treated at the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital, police said. No one was in custody.

Earlier that day, a woman was killed and three men were wounded in an Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting. Just before noon, the woman and men were in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The woman, 69, was found in a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to her flank, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. One man, 55, was shot in the back and another, 34, in the arm, police said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The third man, 26, was hit in the shoulder and went to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, authorities said. No one was in custody.

Under an hour earlier, a man was shot to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. It happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, thought to be between 25-30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. Area detectives were investigating.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. At about 3:20 a.m., Johnathan Salgado, 22, was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400-block of South Homan Avenue when he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.

About 20 minutes earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300-block of West 18th Street just before 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

At around 12:50 a.m., police say a man, 33, was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham. He was found on a sidewalk in the 7800-block of South Seeley Avenue according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, a Michigan police officer accidentally discharged his gun in a River North hotel room, injuring himself and another man on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The off-duty officer, a 23-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area, was inside a hotel room with another man, 25, in 300 block of North Dearborn Street at about 3:10 p.m. Police said the younger man was handling a gun when it went off, striking himself and the older man. The off-duty officer, shot in the hand, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. The other man, shot in the stomach, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Police found two guns on the scene, and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police initially said the officer was in custody with charges pending, but later said he is not in custody, adding that the shooting is being investigated as an accidental discharge. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A 16-year-old girl was also shot while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:11 a.m. in the 3000 blk. of W. Jackson. The teen was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her right side. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another teen was shot in a Jeffrey Manor home after opening the front door Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9700-block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old male victim was still inside the home when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Last weekend, at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, police said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.