Record number of firearms found at Midway airport so far this year: TSA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A record number of firearms have been detected so far this year at Chicago's Midway airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun in a passenger's carry-on bag Friday, bringing the total found at Midway this year to 43.

Last year, 38 firearms were found at Midway.

The previous annual record was 42 firearms, set in 2021.

"It's troubling that we've set an all-time record for firearms stopped at the checkpoint with two months still left in the year," Illinois TSA Federal Security Director Dereck Starks said.

Officers have detected 59 firearms at Chicago O'Hare International Airport so far this year.

Fines for firearms violations can reach nearly $15,000.