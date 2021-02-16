Search for missing dog who escaped Avondale vet made harder by winter storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for a missing dog has been made even harder as another winter storm bears down on Chicago.Toby, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, has been missing in the Logan Square area for two days."He's my baby, he means everything to me, I've had him since he was two months," said Nelly Roa, owner.Roa said she dropped her dog at MedVet on Saturday for stitches. Due to COVID-19 protocols, she left him there. An hour later, she said someone called her from the veterinary clinic to say Toby was missing."I'm just frustrated," Roa said. "I just want my Toby back, because it's so cold. He didn't even eat before we went to the vet!"The spokesperson for MedVet said the staff is focused on helping to find Toby, making fliers and actually searching on foot when they get tips about his location. Roa has been doing the same. Whatever led to Toby being able to escape the hospital is taking a back seat to simply getting the dog out of the cold."It's negative degrees windchill, I'm not even sure if my pup is going to make it," Roa said.Roa asks anyone who sees Toby to not approach, not whistle, not call his name and most importantly not to chase him; only to notify her via social media, call the police or call MedVet, since Toby is scared and has now been in the extreme cold for two days and nights.Roa said Toby has a history of getting nervous at the vet, as well as around other dogs.Anyone with information is asked to contact Roa at 773-598-0775.