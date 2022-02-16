missing teenager

Taniyah Spearman, 15, missing from Rogers Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Taniya Spearman, 15.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a search underway for a teenage girl who has been missing from Chicago's North Side for several days now.

Taniyah Spearman's family said the 15-year-old hasn't been seen since Feb. 9, when she left her home near Estes and Paulina in Rogers Park. They walked the neighborhood Tuesday, handing out fliers in hopes someone knows where their daughter is.


Spearman is described as a Black female, 5 ft. 1 in. tall and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she left the house last week.

If you have any information or can help with the search, call 911 or Chicago police.
