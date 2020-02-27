Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a mother and her two children last seen in January.Police said Casey Farley, 32, was last heard from on January 3. She has two small children, 5-year-old Soraya Muhammad and 2-year-old Zaima Muhammad.Farley is described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Soraya is described as African American, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zaima is described as African American, 2 feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Area South Special Victims Unit at (312)-747-8274.