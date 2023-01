Early voting sites in all 50 city wards open February 13 and Election Day is February 28.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting begins Thursday for Chicago's municipal elections.

The Loop Supersite will be available to all registered Chicago voters.

RELATED: Chicago mayor election 2023: All 9 candidates face off in ABC7 debate

Early voting sites in all 50 city wards open February 13 and Election Day is February 28.

For more information on your polling location, visit the Chicago Board of Elections website.