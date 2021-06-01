Chicago shootings, murders down last month compared to 2020; anti-looting task force ends, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department's anti-looting task force ended Monday night and the department have released new numbers pointing to fewer murders and shootings last month compared to the previous year.The traditional summer kickoff has historically been a problematic one in Chicago and this one was no exception. At least 32 people were shot, three of them fatally since Friday night.The latest murder took place Monday night, when a 40-year-old man was shot and killed while driving his car on the 700-block of North Spaulding in East Garfield ParkAnd yet, according to CPD, this has been Chicago's least violent Memorial Day weekend in years.Despite an increase in the overall number of shootings, in new numbers just released for the entire month of May, CPD reports decreases in both the number of shooting victims and murders when compared to that same month last year. Here are the numbers:-In May 2021 there were 65 murders in Chicago. That is compared to last year when there were 84.-In May of 2021 392 people were victims of gun violence in the city. That is compared to 398 last year.To stem the tide, in recent months CPD has canceled days off and had officers working 12-hour shifts with officers pulled from different districts to patrol the central business district. Those measures, however, ended overnight.The department's anit-looting task force also ended. THe task foce was created last August to dinetify those involved in criminal acts during last summer's unrest.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown expected to talk more about this and other topics in a press conference set for Tuesday morning.