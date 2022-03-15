CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago.
The museum is located at 1852 W. 19th St. in Chicago. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Admission is free to the public. Parking is available in the Ray Castro Parking Lot and Plaza on the east side of the facility. It is open daily starting at 8 a.m. There is a $2 per hour fee for the parking lot.
RELATED: Pilsen Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID-19 victims, grieving families
According to museum officials, sightseers are encouraged to wear a mask, try to keep social distance and stay home if experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms.
A visitor can find more than 18,000 seminal pieces from ancient Mexico to present.
Guests can help support the mission of the museum by donating; visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org for more information.
Looking for Spring Break destinations? Plan a staycation; go to National Museum of Mexican Art
Chicago museums: A visitor can find more than 18,000 seminal pieces from ancient Mexico to present at Pilsen museum
MUSEUMS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News