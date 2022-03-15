museums

Looking for Spring Break destinations? Plan a staycation; go to National Museum of Mexican Art

Chicago museums: A visitor can find more than 18,000 seminal pieces from ancient Mexico to present at Pilsen museum
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Planning a staycation: Visit National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago.

The museum is located at 1852 W. 19th St. in Chicago. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Admission is free to the public. Parking is available in the Ray Castro Parking Lot and Plaza on the east side of the facility. It is open daily starting at 8 a.m. There is a $2 per hour fee for the parking lot.

According to museum officials, sightseers are encouraged to wear a mask, try to keep social distance and stay home if experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms.

A visitor can find more than 18,000 seminal pieces from ancient Mexico to present.

Guests can help support the mission of the museum by donating; visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org for more information.
