CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards celebration will make history by honoring the best of Chicagoland entertainers in all genres of music.
The biggest event night in music in Chicago is set for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at the Congress Plaza Hotel and Convention Center on Michigan Avenue.
The first live in-person celebration of the Chicago Music Awards since the pandemic will be hosted by journalist Art Norman, radio personality Bionce' Foxx, and Big EZ.
Slated to perform from ten genres are Pia Renee, Brad Jackson, Shades of Country, Doc Odie Payne and The Payne Relief Blues Band, featuring Billy Branch, Toronzo Cannon, and Vance Kelly, Solid Shane with Baby J and Golden Street Band, Sounds of SLAVE, Boi Floyd, Smokey Da Bandit, Blaq Ice, Natalie Frakes, Trisha Clifton, featuring Ken the Messenger, Chai Tulani, Fred Cantu, Emi Tunabe, Aksel and more.
One of the most coveted honors is that of Chicago's founding father, Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Humanitarian/Community Awards to be presented to Melody Spann Cooper, President of WVON 1690 Radio/Midway Broadcasting Inc., and Cesar Rolon, Latin activist/philanthropist and Imagine Marketing consultant.
The Lifetime Honors will be given to the late Blues great Jimmy Johnson, the Chosen Few DJs, and to the Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
Tickets for the 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards can be purchased at www.chicagomusicawards.org
Chicago Music Awards marks 40 years with 1st in-person event since pandemic
AWARD SHOWS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News