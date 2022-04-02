award shows

Chicago Music Awards marks 40 years with 1st in-person event since pandemic

By Ramona Meadors
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Music Awards marks 40 years with 1st in-person event since pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards celebration will make history by honoring the best of Chicagoland entertainers in all genres of music.

The biggest event night in music in Chicago is set for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at the Congress Plaza Hotel and Convention Center on Michigan Avenue.

The first live in-person celebration of the Chicago Music Awards since the pandemic will be hosted by journalist Art Norman, radio personality Bionce' Foxx, and Big EZ.
Slated to perform from ten genres are Pia Renee, Brad Jackson, Shades of Country, Doc Odie Payne and The Payne Relief Blues Band, featuring Billy Branch, Toronzo Cannon, and Vance Kelly, Solid Shane with Baby J and Golden Street Band, Sounds of SLAVE, Boi Floyd, Smokey Da Bandit, Blaq Ice, Natalie Frakes, Trisha Clifton, featuring Ken the Messenger, Chai Tulani, Fred Cantu, Emi Tunabe, Aksel and more.

One of the most coveted honors is that of Chicago's founding father, Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Humanitarian/Community Awards to be presented to Melody Spann Cooper, President of WVON 1690 Radio/Midway Broadcasting Inc., and Cesar Rolon, Latin activist/philanthropist and Imagine Marketing consultant.

The Lifetime Honors will be given to the late Blues great Jimmy Johnson, the Chosen Few DJs, and to the Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Tickets for the 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards can be purchased at www.chicagomusicawards.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopchicagoaward showsmusic
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Razzies rescind Bruce Willis' award after aphasia diagnosis revealed
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Matlin hopes 'CODA' Oscar win 'opens the floodgates' for deaf actors
TOP STORIES
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Man fatally shot after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago police say
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Multiple flights delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Girl with alopecia says she was bullied following Oscars slap
Chicago weather: Rain/snow wintry mix for 1st weekend of April
Show More
BGA fact-checks US Sen. Tammy Duckworth's gender pay gap claims
Budget-friendly guide to meal planning as inflation rates climb
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Cold rain and snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News