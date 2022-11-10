Chicago NASCAR race tickets go on sale Thursday

Chicago NASCAR street race first of its kind in city

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is the first of its kind. Tickets for the 2023 event go on sale Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets go on sale Thursday, for a first-of-its kind event in Chicago.

The city is revving up for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race.

It's being billed as one of those "can't miss" sporting events in 2023.

And tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

This will be the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past many of Chicago's downtown landmarks.

It will take place July 1-2, during Fourth of July weekend next year.

And it's expected to bring a big economic boost to the city.

"This event is going to spotlight Chicago on the national stage, on the international state. We're going to get millions of impressions of our city, our beautiful lakefront, and it's going to provide over $100 million a year of economic impact," said Samir Mayekar, Chicago deputy mayor of Economic and Neighborhood Development.

On Wednesday, NASCAR officials held a ribbon-cutting for their new Chicago office, located in 2 Prudential Plaza.

NASCAR said two-day reserved tickets start at $465, and the street race offers an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a variety of premium experiences.

Fans will be able to log onto nascarchicago.com to grab their tickets.