First Nations Garden in Albany Park teaches importance of native plants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A garden in Albany Park is teaching the community about the importance of native plants and Chicago's native people.

Founded by the Chi-Nations Youth Council the First Nations Garden uses age-old farming practices to cleanse a once toxic plot of land and help Build a Better Chicago.

"It's important that the land gets treated how it deserves, like if the land takes care of us, then it's our responsibility to take care of the land," Janie Pochel, co-founder of First Nations Garden.

"The First Nations Garden was founded in 2019. It was an effort from Chi-Nation Youth Council youth to try to find a centralized location for our medicines, our foods.

"We have four sacred medicines, sage, sweet grass, tobacco and cedar.

The soil wasn't good quality when we first moved here."

"We did initially get a lot of calls in to the alderman's office about the grass not being cut and weeds growing out of control, but what they didn't realize was a lot of these were prairie plants that were in the process of being established," Anthony Tamez, First Nations Garden co-founder said.

"The knowledge that we get with the plants is taught to us by elders or other community members," Pochel said. "We have our Three Sisters Garden. It's rainbow gem corn, a variety of beans and a variety of squash. It's like a native system. like a collaborative way for the plants to grow.

"The squash will protect the soil and protect the other plants from pests. The corn then allows the beans to grow up it and then the beans put a lot of nutrients into the soil. This is definitely like an indigenous technology that's been passed down."

"We're tackling a lot of issues with the garden being here - from mental health to physical health," Tamez said. :It's also a space where the community knows that they can come and ask questions and gain knowledge on the native people that are still living here in the City of Chicago, practicing their culture.

"We're not just beads or feathers, We're not mascots to them - we are their neighbors."

You'll find the First Nations Garden is located at Wilson and Pulaski. And just last month, the city approved $1.1 million in grants so that Chi Nations Youth Council can continue to build and share this beautiful space for years to come.