Navy Pier cancels free Ferris Wheel rides Thursday due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier has canceled its plans to offer free rides on the Centennial Wheel Thursday due to inclement weather.
The Centennial Wheel is closed for the day out of safety concerns as snow and a cold front move through the area.
For anyone who registered for the 2,020 free tickets offered on Eventbrite, Navy Pier plans to honor those rides at any time throughout the month of February between Monday and Thursday during standard operating hours.
Navy Pier is also hosting festivities for Valentine's Day and the NBA All Star Game.
Navy Pier is giving away a Valentine's Day date night to one lucky couple. Navy Pier held a contest on social media and is currently selecting the winner. Restaurants at the Pier are offering a variety of Valentine's Day-themed menus.
As part of the NBA All Star Game Weekend in Chicago, Navy Pier will be hosting two events, the NBA Crossover in the Aon Grand Ballroom and the Jr. NBA All-Star 2020 in Festival Hall.
