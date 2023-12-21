ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2024,' airing Dec. 31

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to ring in the new year and no one does it better than ABC7's New Year's Eve special, "COUNTDOWN CHICAGO," a Chicago tradition for more than 30 years. The city's longest-running and most popular local New Year's Eve show will once again showcase the spirit of Chicago. With sizzling dance routines along with entertainment by powerhouse singer Liv Warfield, the special will feature revelers all across the Chicagoland area, from Chemistry in Hyde Park to Joe's Live in Rosemont and the Odyssey party boat on Lake Michigan. Hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Cheryl Scott, Terrell Brown, Hosea Sanders, Liz Nagy and special guests Kenzie & Roman will bring the party to Chicagoland, Sunday, Dec. 31, beginning at 11:25 p.m.

ABC 7's "COUNTDOWN CHICAGO," the winner of five Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards, was one of the most-watched local programs in Chicago in last year, and 2024 promises to be no exception. Our team of hosts will capture the fun across the Chicagoland area. Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will be among the high rollers at Chemistry's Harlem Nights-themed party in Hyde Park. Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott join the fun on a party cruise off of Navy Pier for some breathtaking views, fireworks and surprises. Hosea Sanders and Liz Nagy turn back the clock at Joe's Live in Rosemont for a throwback to the 90s with boy band Fool House playing some of the top hits of the decade, and Kenzie & Roman party at the Pierogi Drop in Whiting, Indiana, which made USA Today's list of 10 best New Year's Eve drops in the U.S.

In what has now become appointment TV and an anticipated Chicago tradition, Cheryl Scott and Terrell Brown will open the show with their annual dance spectacular, featuring 50 dancers performing around multiple Chicago landmarks. In their most thrilling performance yet, the duo play secret agents on a mission to thwart an impending A.I. robot takeover of Chicago with some celebrity help. This is the sixth year Brown and Scott have paired up to dance their way into the New Year.

Soul Train Music Award winner and BET Best New Artist nominee Liv Warfield will be performing songs from her new album, "The Edge."

ABC7 will be ringing in the New Year with Chicago's grand finale, New Year's Eve fireworks at midnight.

Dec. 31, 1991, marked the beginning of ABC7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.

Justyna Syska and Terrell Brown are executive producers of "ABC7 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2024."

