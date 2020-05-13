Man killed in Albany Park crash when car slams into building

CHICAGO -- A 48-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday in Albany Park on the North Side.

The crash happened about 7:03 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Irving Park Road when a car struck a building, the Chicago Fire Department said. The impact caused "extensive damage."

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of the crash or why the car struck the building. No further information was available.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
