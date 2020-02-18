Car bursts into flames in Wicker Park: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car went up in flames in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

The incident was captured on video. Police said two women were driving northbound near the 1600-block of West Pierce when the car started to smoke. The driver turned westbound onto Pierce and parked the car, and the women jumped out.

Moments later, the car burst into flames. A neighbor captured video of the car fire, posting it to Twitter.

No one was injured, Chicago police said.
