Woman, 55, fatally struck in hit-and-run in River North: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in River North, Chicago police said.According to police, around 10:30 p.m. the victim was about to cross the street in the first block of East Hubbard Street when a person driving a silver Ford Explorer SUV hit her.The woman was dragged about half a block and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any further victim information at this time.Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.No one is in custody.Major Accidents Unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.