Woman, 45, dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman died Wednesday after falling off a boat in 59th Street Harbor on the South Side.According to Chicago police, the 45-year-old slipped as she was climbing out of the boat around 12:10 a.m. in the 5900-block of South Harbor Drive.Divers with the Chicago Fire Department pulled the woman out of the harbor but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further victim information at this time.Area One detectives are investigating.