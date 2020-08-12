Woman, 45, dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park, police say

A 45-year-old woman died Wednesday after falling off a boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A woman died Wednesday after falling off a boat in 59th Street Harbor on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, the 45-year-old slipped as she was climbing out of the boat around 12:10 a.m. in the 5900-block of South Harbor Drive.

Divers with the Chicago Fire Department pulled the woman out of the harbor but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further victim information at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojackson parkboating safetyboatinglake michiganchicago park districtboat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rogers Park cleans up after EF-1 tornado, other IL tornadoes confirmed
Man, 25, charged first-degree murder after mother killed, daughter hurt in River North hit-and-run
ComEd power outage leaves 260K across Chicago area in dark
Man, 56, critical after being shot in Brighton Park
West Side business owner reeling after looted again
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity Wednesday
$1M bond set for man charged in Englewood police shooting
Show More
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky
Activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform, Englewood protest called off
Mayor faces criticism over city's widespread looting response plan
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
More TOP STORIES News