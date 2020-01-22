Teen shot near Lindblom Math and Science Academy during attempted armed robbery in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a teenager was shot during an attempted armed robbery in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking in the 6100-block of South Wolcott, near Lindblom Math and Science Academy, at about 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a black car pulled up and two people got out, produced a handgun and demanded property from the teens. The 17-year-old ran, and the robber opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 15-year-old was not hurt.

it is not known whether or not the victim is a Lindblom student. He is expected to recover.

Police said the robbers fled the area. Area South detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodchicago shootingattempted robberyteen shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News