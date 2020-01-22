Shots fired at police leads to chase, crash in North Center; incident began with drive-by in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting near a funeral home in Logan Square led to a police chase that ended with a crash in North Center Tuesday night.

Video posted to social media showed multiple police cars with lights and sirens on speeding up Western Avenue near the Western Blue Line stop in Bucktown. The user who posted the video said she had seen at least 30 police cars.

Police said at about 8:35 p.m. a 43-year-old man was shot by the occupants of a passing car in the 3300-block of West Armitage in Bucktown. Officers pursued the car, at which point the occupants fired shots at police.

Officers continued to chase the car north on Western Avenue until it crashed in the 4400-block of North Western Avenue.

Chicago police said the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and a gun was recovered. Police did not say how many people were taken into custody.

The 43-year-old who was shot in Bucktown was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his torso.

An investigation by Area North detectives is ongoing.
