Man killed, 5-year-old girl wounded in Gresham shooting that struck 4

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot, and a 5-year-old girl was among three others wounded Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., a group of people were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 8600-block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

A 5-year-old girl who was shot in the foot was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said. A 24-year-old man shot in both arms was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
