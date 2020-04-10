Marquette Park shooting leaves 2 injured

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Thursday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 6:20 p.m., they were in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man, 29, was hit in the thigh, arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomarquette parkchicago shootingman shotchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News