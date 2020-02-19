Woman charged with child endangerment after girl, 7, accidentally shoots brother, 11 in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 39-year-old woman has been charged after a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother in a home in Lawndale last week.

The shooting happened in the 3100-block of West Fillmore Street on Valentine's Day, shortly before 8 p.m. Police said the two siblings somehow gained access to a gun in the home. The girl was handling the weapon when it went off, striking her brother in the neck.

RELATED: Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Lucreshia Curtis is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, Chicago police said. She was arrested on Saturday night and is due back in court on March 20.

RELATED: Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home, hours after Lawndale sibling shooting, Chicago police say

The boy was one of 11 kids wounded in shootings across Chicago that weekend.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalearrestchicago shootingchicago crimechild shotchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News