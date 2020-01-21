Brothers injured in Chicago barbershop shooting released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young brothers who were injured in a shooting at a West Garfield Park barbershop are out of the hospital as of Monday night.
Chicago police said two men fired shots into the Gotcha Faded barbershop in the 200-block of North Pulaski Road at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Police said two men walked into the crowded shop, then walked out, pointed guns into the doorway and started shooting.
Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and his brother Michael Smith, 12, were struck. Lorenzo was shot three times, and underwent multiple surgeries. He has another procedure scheduled for later this week. Michael will still need rehab for a gunshot wound to his knee.
Another boy, aged 16, and two men, ages 30 and 40, were also struck by gunfire and wounded.
Michael and Lorenzo's mother said while they may be healing physically, she doesn't know if they'll ever fully recover emotionally.
An investigation into the shooting by Chicago police is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
