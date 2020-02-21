3 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, after being struck by SUV in West Loop; driver also injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three pedestrians were struck and injured by a vehicle in the heart of the West Loop Friday afternoon. The driver was also injured.Chicago police said a black Hyundai Santa Fe was driving southbound on Halsted and attempted to make it through a green light around 4:30 p.m. The driver swerved out of control, crossed into oncoming traffic and then struck three pedestrians crossing at Randolph and Halsted on their way to the Blackhawks game."I saw the gentlemen get hit right in front of me," said Jim Dore, witness."The one guy basically shouted, 'My legs are broken,'" said Kary Marz, witness.The SUV then crashed into a parked red Mustang and came to rest near the entrance of Haymarket Pub & Brewery, according to police. The parked Mustang was also pushed back, causing it to strike the parked car behind it, and causing that car to hit the parked car behind it as well."There were more people on the corner," said Marz. "I am surprised more people didn't get hit.""I didn't know if the car could stop. I started running the other way," said Emma Bauer, witness. "Oh my god, this car is coming for me."Police said a 45-year-old man sustained head injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern in good condition, police said. Another 45-year-old man also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.Police said the driver, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Stroger in good condition with a cut to his head.Fire officials said one other motorist was clipped, but refused medical treatment at the scene.Witnesses said people immediately rushed to help."The managers of the bar came out and there was a woman who appeared to be, just the way she composed herself, it seemed she was a medical professional or something. She said, 'This guy is critical, this is number one, call the cops,'" Dore said."I hope everyone is OK," Marz said. "Two of the guys that were down were responsive, that I saw.""I really feel for the guys that it happened to and they are just out on a Friday night going to the Hawks game," Dore added.A Chicago police investigation is ongoing. Police said it does not appear the driver was impaired and they expect citations will be written.