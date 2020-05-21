Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce mental health supports for Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental health crisis for many people.
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce a package of mental health supports for people who are facing challenges.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the announcement at 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council held a virtual meeting where Mayor Lightfoot urged them to continue to focus on COVID-19 relief for residents.
