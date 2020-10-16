Chicago holding webinar for restaurants, bars on outdoor dining

The webinar will give an overview of the city's outdoor guidelines and let owners ask questions to city departments. The webinar is being presented by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection along with the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Department of Buildings, the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Public Health.
The webinar will take place at 11:30 a.m. at chicago.gov/businesseducation.
The city says the Expanded Outdoor Dining Permit Program has helped more than 400 bars and restaurants temporarily operate outside.
Earlier this month, the city picked three winners in their Winter Dining Challenge contest.
The winners are Amy Young's Cozy Cabins, Neil Reindel and Flo Mettetal's Block Party and Ellie Henderson's Heated Tables.
Young's design utilized parking spaces for small modular adjoining "cabins."
"Our Cozy Cabins idea focused on creating a warm, welcoming experience to encourage Chicago residents to safely dine in rather than take out," said Young of ASD | SKY said in a statement. "We wanted to create an outdoor destination centered around new experiences, neighborhood connections, and a sense of community-elements lost while dining at home. We hope this idea helps support small businesses and safely bring people together during this difficult year."
Reindel and Mettetal took a flexible approach with their design, which could be implemented for many different sites and street designs. They were inspired by children's blocks, designing reinforced plastic cubes with radiant heat mesh for diners to be comfortable outside in the winter and beyond.
"We were trying to really infuse a playfulness quality like blocks or Legos, hence the 'block party,'" Reindel said.
"It could be moveable blocks and adapted to a parking lane or parking space or pocket park that they could take over," said Mettetal.
Henderson modified the Japanese Kotatsu as an economical way to keep warm when the weather outside is frightful.