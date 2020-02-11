Jeep stolen in Gold Coast armed carjacking by masked man, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said armed carjackers stole a Jeep in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said a 40-year-old man was at the intersection of Oak and Rush at about 2:40 p.m. when a man in a mask approached him, showed a handgun and demanded his car.

The offender then fled in the victim's white 2019 Jeep Trail Hawk.

No further details about this incident have been released. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastchicago crimechicago police departmentcarjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News