Toddler beaten to death in Bronzeville, 1 in custody

CHICAGO -- A 23-month-old boy was beaten to death Tuesday in Bronzeville on the South Side during a domestic incident, police said.

A man punched the child multiple times in the face about 12:11 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.


The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was taken into custody.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.


Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
