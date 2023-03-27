Chicago police investigating battery incident after man suffers serious head injury on CTA platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously hurt Sunday near the 69th Street CTA Red Line stop.

The man suffered a head injury and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man, approximately in his 20s, was discovered on the CTA platform with lacerations to his head, according to Chicago police.

No other details were made available at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a battery.

