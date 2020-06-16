Family & Parenting

Carole Robertson Centers for Learning prepare to welcome back children with COVID-19 safety measures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Carole Robertson Center for Learning will reopen after three months Monday, are preparing for children and their parents to return.

"It's been hard," said Sonja Crum Knight, vice president of programs at the North Lawndale location. "It's been hard for our families, it's been hard on our staff."

Before the coronavirus pandemic caused the centers to close, they had 1,000 children at both locations in Little Village and North Lawndale.

"We are preparing our families in advance, so they know we will limit the number of people in the lobby. You may have to queue outside in the morning," Knight explained.

Mobile hand washing stations will be ready, and teachers are setting up more areas of interest in their rooms to encourage activities that limit physical interaction of young children.

"Whereas before you might have had six children sitting at that table, we've adjusted that for a group activity for two children," Knight said.

While the centers were closed, staffers were in touch with families on the phone and virtually. But at the core of the centers' mission is assisting the whole family, so being able to connect in person, safely, is critical.
