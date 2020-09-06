Person in custody after 2 CPD officers hurt in Englewood squad car crash, police say

Detectives are questioning one person after a crash with a Chicago police squad car injured two officers Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit the squad car while it was in regular traffic about 9:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two officers in the squad car were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition for observation, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the light was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

