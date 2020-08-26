1 seriously injured in Rogers Park apartment fire

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A person was seriously injured Tuesday after a fire tore through a Rogers Park apartment building on the North Side.

The fire started about 9:20 p.m. at a four-story apartment building in the 6800 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.


One adult was in serious-to-critical condition after the blaze, fire officials said. They were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m., fire officials said.


(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkapartment fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unrest continues in downtown Kenosha on 3rd night of protests
'This is a red alert': New statewide mask policy tightens rules at bars, restaurants
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
Discount Mall vendors share concern over new owner Novak Construction plans
Authorities intercept 8 smuggled puppies from Russia
White Sox righty Giolito throws no-hitter vs Pirates, Sox win 4-0
Show More
Virtual learning doesn't mean working from home for some teachers
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very hot Wednesday
Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting
62 counterfeit championship rings seized
RNC night 2 hopes to capture women voters with speech from first lady
More TOP STORIES News