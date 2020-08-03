Chicago police release image of SUV wanted for striking girl, 11, in Rogers Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run that injured an 11-year-old girl last month in Rogers Park on the North Side.According to police, the girl was crossing the street around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 6800-block of North Sheridan Road when she was struck by a maroon SUV. The SUV sped off on Pratt Avenue.The vehicle is described as a 2004 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, police said in a community alert.Police released a surveillance photo of the SUV along a community alert Sunday night.Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.