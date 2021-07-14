chicago crime

Man, 74, dies after attempted carjacking near University of Chicago

Keith Cooper was a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Marine Corps
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 74-year-old man died as a result of an attempted carjacking near the University of Chicago campus Wednesday.

Police said that slightly after 12:30 p.m. in the 5300-block of South Kimbark, a man was approached by two strangers as he got out of his car, who demanded his car. They began to physically assault him and punched him in the head repeatedly.

The victim's daughter said the attack caused her father to have a heart attack. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family identified the man as Keith Cooper, and said he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served in Vietnam. Cooper's daughter said he was on his way to her house when the attempted carjacking happened, and had stopped to get groceries.

His daughter rushed to his side as soon as she got the call from the hospital, but it was too late.

Police said witnesses tried to fight off the attackers, and it was because of their action they officers were able to track down the alleged attackers so quickly. Two people were taken into custody and are being questioned, Chicago police said.
