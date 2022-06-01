Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island Tuesday afternoon.Police said two men were swimming off of Northerly Island and went further out into the lake than they should have.One man made it back to shore, while the other was struggling in the water. He went under and was rescued by the Chicago Fire Department after being underwater for several minutes, according to police.The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.No further details were immediately available.