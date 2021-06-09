Chicago police issue alert after girl, 10, sexually abused in Logan Square

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a man sexually abused a 10-year-old girl in the Logan Square neighborhood on Monday.

Police said two girls, 7 and 10, were on a front porch in the 2500-block of West Lyndale Street at about 5 p.m. when a man approached and began speaking with them.

The man then fondled the 10-year-old girl and walked away, heading eastbound on Lyndale Street, police said.

Police describe the suspect as about 20-30 years old with black hair styled in cornrows. He was last seen wearing purple-framed sunglasses, a maroon T-shirt, dark blue pants with white lettering "Strength Hope", dark shoes with orange stripes, and carrying a dark-colored messenger bag.

Wednesday afternoon, police said they are speaking with a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810 and anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.
