8-month-old girl found dead inside Brainerd home, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, June 11, 2023 7:41PM
CHICAGO -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-month-old girl was found dead inside a South Side home early Saturday.

At about 4.am., Taya Morris was found unresponsive in the 9100 block of South Ada Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Detectives were conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No other information was immediately known.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

