Man, woman found dead on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man and woman were found dead Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

The man, 47, and the woman, believed to be 50 to 55 years old, were found in the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street about 9 p.m., Chicago police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy results were pending. Police did not immediately provide further information.

