Man charged after Chicago police sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on the West Side and subsequent shooting of a responding Chicago police officer, who was wounded in the wrist.Police said Walter Johnson, 35, fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the first block of South Karlov Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.A Chicago police sergeant witnessed the shooting and followed Johnson, who was driving a white pick-up truck, police said. When Johnson realized he was being followed, police said he got out of the pickup truck, pointed a gun at the police officer's vehicle, and fired multiple rounds.The officer was hit in the wrist and while en route to the hospital, the injured officer spotted the pick-up truck and insisted the pursuit continue.The suspect's vehicle crashed in the 2000-block West Congress Parkway and Johnson was taken into custody, police said.Johnson has been charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of first degree attempted murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.The injured officer, who has been with the department for more than 20 years and is in his 40s, is expected to make a full recovery.