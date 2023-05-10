Job: WLS Investigative Producer

Job Summary:

ABC7 Chicago, WLS-TV, is looking for an investigative producer who holds people in powerful positions accountable. Chicago's top-rated news station has a history of hard-hitting, impactful investigative journalism and is looking to add an investigative producer who will be a leader in innovative and visual storytelling and will be an editorial voice in our investigative unit. The ideal candidate will have knowledge and/or experience in open records, FOIA, data journalism, media law, social and digital production. In addition to investigative pieces, this producer will, from time to time, assist in breaking news, daily news, and special coverage.

Responsibilities:

- Pitch, develop, write and produce high quality investigative stories for all of ABC7's platforms

- Contribute to investigative editorial discussions

- Be a resource during breaking news in helping find additional pieces of information as needed

- Research and pitch stories working with the investigative unit, including our investigative producers and reporters.

- Work with photographers, editors and graphic designers to produce high-quality, visual stories.

- Work with managers and ABC attorneys to ensure coverage is fair, ethical, and legally defensible

- Develop a network of sources allowing our investigative unit to break stories of significance and add context to breaking news coverage

Qualification Requirements

- Minimum of five years' experience in journalism

- Demonstrated ability to enterprise high impact stories and develop contacts

- An understanding of public records requests and laws

- High journalistic integrity and ethical standards

- Strong writing and storytelling skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Data journalism experience

Required Education

Bachelor degree in journalism or equivalent

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world

Job Posting Segment:

ABC Owned Television Stations Group (Non-DTC)

Job Posting Primary Business:

WLS-Illinois

Primary Job Posting Category:

Producing

Employment Type:

Full time

Primary City, State, Region, Postal Code:

Chicago, IL, USA

Date Posted:

2023-05-10

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10049139 or use the link: https://disney.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/disneycareer/job/Chicago-IL-USA/Investigative-Producer_10049139-1