Job: WLS 10 PM Newscast Producer

Job Summary:

ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news, is seeking a creative, hands-on newscast producer to take the reins of the top-rated 10 pm M-F newscast. Are you an excellent writer who lives for breaking news? Do you know how to grow an audience with new and innovative ideas? Do you have a passion for compelling content and impactful storytelling? If so, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

-Champion the newscast

-Take a lead role in editorial meetings

-Work hand-in-hand with the management team on story selection

-Actively participate in editorial planning and pitch stories daily

-Stay organized while managing time, people, and resources

-Foster teamwork and collaboration through strong communication skills

-React quickly to breaking news and severe weather

-Thrive on deadline pressure

-Command a control booth

-Write stories that are factual and compelling, always keeping the audience in mind

-Create visually stimulating content that will resonate with audiences across multiple platforms

-Incorporate digital elements into newscasts in a meaningful way

Minimum Qualifications:

-Minimum of 3 years of local TV newscast producing experience

-Must understand basic journalism legal principles

-Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure

-Must have general knowledge of Social Media, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat

Preferred Qualifications:

-College degree in journalism or related field preferred

-Experience with Dalet preferred; desktop editing knowledge a plus

Additional Information:

This role is considered hybrid, which means the employee will work a portion of their time on-site from a Company designated location and the remainder of their time remotely.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10005017 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-producer/391/33170340640

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

About Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.