Job: Streaming Content Producer

Job Summary:

ABC 7/ WLS is seeking a highly skilled and versatile OTT Streaming Content Producer who possesses expertise in shooting, writing, and editing video news stories for streaming and digital platforms. As an integral part of our team, you will be responsible for creating engaging and compelling video news content to enhance our streaming services and digital presence. The ideal candidate has a passion for creative multimedia storytelling, understands how to generate enterprising story ideas, and thrives at producing news content across multiple platforms, including on-air, online, and on social media. This person also understands the latest trends in digital media, and possesses strong technical proficiency in video production and post-production processes.

***This one-year fellowship is in conjunction with the Reinventing Local TV News Project at Northeastern University, and the OTT Streaming Content Producer will also function as a research partner.

Responsibilities:

- Conceptualize, plan, and produce high-quality video news stories for streaming and digital platforms

- Shoot and edit video footage using professional cameras, equipment, and techniques, ensuring excellent image and sound quality

- Conduct thorough research and gather relevant information to develop compelling storylines and scripts

- Write clear, concise, and engaging scripts that effectively convey news and information to viewers

- Collaborate closely with the news team to gather video assets, interviews, and other necessary content for video production

Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree in journalism, media production, communications, or a related field

- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a video news producer, preferably in a newsroom or digital media environment

- Proven experience as a video news producer, preferably in a newsroom or digital media environment

- Strong proficiency in shooting with professional cameras, lighting, and audio equipment

- Proficiency in video editing software Adobe Premiere Pro

- Excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to convey complex information in a clear and engaging manner

- Knowledge of digital streaming platforms and best practices for video content distribution

- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines without compromising quality

- Strong attention to detail and a keen eye for visual aesthetics

- Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a team environment

- A creative mindset and the ability to generate fresh ideas and concepts for video content

- Strong organizational and time management skills

Preferred Skills:

- Familiarity with graphic design, motion graphics/animation software is a plus

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10056358 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/streaming-content-producer-wls/391/51922863424

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

